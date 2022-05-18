WTMD's new doc spotlights 15 yrs of Baltimore's vibrant music scene

We open this part of the show with the music of the composer and performer Dan Deacon: a track called Sat by a Tree from his 2020 album, Mystic Familiar. Deacon is one of dozens of Baltimore musicians featured in a new film about the Baltimore music scene that is receiving its world premiere Thursday night at the Charles Theater here in Baltimore.

It’s called Do Whatever You Want All the Time: The Baltimore Music Scene 2005-2020. Tom's next guests are the creative spirits behind this great project: Sam Sessa, the Baltimore Music & Community Engagement Manager and host of Baltimore Hit Parade at WYPR's sister station, WTMD, and Julia Golonka, a filmmaker and co-producer of the movie.

Free public screenings at 7pm this Thursday at the Charles Theatre, and 6 pm & 7:30 pm on June 23 at Maryland Art Place.

Sam Sessa and Julia Golonka join us on Zoom from the studios of WTMD.

WTMD's Baltimore Music Manager and host Sam Sessa; documentary filmmaker Julia Golonka. (courtesy photos)

