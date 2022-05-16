Music producer Kevin Liles on new Black artists, and Preakness Live!

It’s Preakness Week! After the longshot horse, Rich Strike stunned the racing world with a surprise win at the Kentucky Derby, we are reminded once again that anything can happen once “they’re off.”

Rich Strike won’t be running in the Preakness Stakes on May 21st, but plenty of people will be coming, and they have the opportunity to enjoy a new feature during Preakness Week. The Preakness LIVE! Art, Music and Culinary Festival will take place on Friday (May 20) for the first time in the history of the Preakness Stakes.

The Festival will be curated by Kevin Liles, a Baltimore native who has risen to the highest echelons of the music and entertainment industries. He’s the co-founder & CEO of 300 Entertainment, the chairman & CEO of Elektra Music Group, and the head of 300 Studios.

Kevin Liles is curating the first-ever Preakness Live Culinary, Arts and Music Festival this coming Friday, May 20. (image courtesy Preakness Stakes)

