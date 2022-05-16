© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Jon Baron, Democratic primary candidate for Maryland Governor

Published May 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jon Baron_MD Gov Dem. cand_2022 head shot_crop-scaled.png
Jon Baron, a Washington, DC, native and former VP of the evidence-based policy group, Arnold Ventures, is one of ten Democratic primary candidates for Maryland Governor. His running mate is Natalie Williams, senior director of communications and public affairs at the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education. (photo courtesy Jon Baron for Maryland)

Today on Midday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Jon Baron, who is running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Mr. Baron has experience in both government and the non-profit sector. Before running for Governor, he was the Vice President of Evidence Based Policy for Arnold Ventures, which describes itself as a non-partisan philanthropic organization that works in criminal justice, education, health and public finance. Before that, Mr. Baron served as the President of the Coalition for Evidence Based Policy, an organization he founded in 2001. He also served on a Presidential Commission, in various roles at the Department of Defense, and as the lead staffer for the House Committee on Small Business.

Mr. Baron is a graduate of Rice University. He holds a Master’s Degree from Princeton and a Law degree from the Yale Law School. He is 58 years old. He and his wife Jessica have lived in Montgomery County for 24 years. They are the parents of two grown children.

This is Mr. Baron’s first campaign for elective office. He has chosen Natalie Williams, the Senior Director of Public Affairs at the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education, as his Lt. Governor running mate.

Jon Baron joins us on our digital line from Bethesda. You are welcome to join us as well…
Call us at 410.662.8780. Email us: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022MDElections2022Maryland DemocratsMaryland Politics
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak