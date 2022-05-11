Rousuck's Review: "Dream Hou$e," live at Baltimore Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today, in keeping with today's housing theme, she spotlights Dream Hou$e, playwright Eliana Pipes' energetic satire about how two LatinX sisters deal with cultural assimilation, capitalism, and the American home-ownership dream, now on stage at Baltimore Center Stage.

The world-premiere production, staged in partnership with Atlanta's Alliance Theatre and New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre, is directed at Center Stage by Laurie Woolery.

Marianna McClellan in "Dream Hou$e" at Baltimore Center Stage (photo by Jeremy Daniel)

Dream Hou$e continues at Baltimore Center Stage through this Sunday, May 15. Follow the theater link for showtimes and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.