Wordsmith, on his musical craft and upcoming local performances

Joining Tom now is the songwriter and spoken word artist Wordsmith. His music is heard on Netflix hits like Russian Doll and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and in performances with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where he is an artistic partner. He is performing a concert tomorrow night here in Baltimore that’s part of a multi-city tour that takes him coast to coast.

He’ll be collaborating with Kory Caudill, (pictured below, left) a recording artist, composer and pianist from Nashville, in a show called A Concert for the Human Family, at 6pm Friday night at the Church on the Square in Baltimore. Follow the links for more information.

Kory Caudill, a Nashville-based composer and pianist, with Baltimore spoken-word artist, Wordsmith. The two are collaboratinbg on the Concert for the Human Family tomorrow night at Baltimore's Church on the Square. (photo courtesy Shore Fire Media)

Here's a sample of the work Kory and Wordsmith do together: "I Pray" from Wordsmith's new album, "Progressions," Music by Kory Caudill and Words by our guest, Wordsmith and by Marc Costanzo.

And on June 1, Wordsmith performs with the Baltimore Symphony in a special Symphony in the City concert in Baltimore's Patterson Park. Again, check the links for more info and tickets.

Wordsmith joins us today on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.