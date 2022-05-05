© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Wordsmith, on his musical craft and upcoming local performances

Published May 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
Wordsmith_crop-scaled.png
Wordsmith is a Baltimore-based rapper and spoken-word artist and owner of NU Revolution Entertainment, an independent recording label. (photo courtesy ShoreFire Media)

Joining Tom now is the songwriter and spoken word artist Wordsmith. His music is heard on Netflix hits like Russian Doll and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and in performances with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where he is an artistic partner. He is performing a concert tomorrow night here in Baltimore that’s part of a multi-city tour that takes him coast to coast.

He’ll be collaborating with Kory Caudill, (pictured below, left) a recording artist, composer and pianist from Nashville, in a show called A Concert for the Human Family, at 6pm Friday night at the Church on the Square in Baltimore. Follow the links for more information.

KoryCaudill_Wordsmith.jpeg
Kory Caudill, a Nashville-based composer and pianist, with Baltimore spoken-word artist, Wordsmith. The two are collaboratinbg on the Concert for the Human Family tomorrow night at Baltimore's Church on the Square. (photo courtesy Shore Fire Media)

Here's a sample of the work Kory and Wordsmith do together: "I Pray" from Wordsmith's new album, "Progressions," Music by Kory Caudill and Words by our guest, Wordsmith and by Marc Costanzo.

And on June 1, Wordsmith performs with the Baltimore Symphony in a special Symphony in the City concert in Baltimore's Patterson Park. Again, check the links for more info and tickets.

Wordsmith joins us today on Zoom from Baltimore.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore musicBaltimore Symphony Orchestra
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
