Rousuck's Review: "Ain't Too Proud" at the Hippodrome Theatre

Now it's time for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her eviewsm of the Maryland stage. Today, she spotlights the new touring company production of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, lighting up the stage this week only at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre.

The smash-hit 2019 Broadway musical — nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography — follows The Temptations’ extraordinary musical careers from their Detroit roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During a decade of civil unrest and political turmoil, their smart-stepping, smoothly harmonized performances won the group 42 Top Ten Hits — with 14 reaching number one.

(L-R) Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., and James T. Lane, in the touring company production of "Ain't Too Proud: the Life and Times of The Temptations." (photo © Emilio Madrid)

Ain’t Too Proud was written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!). The musical features many of the group’s greatest hits, including Ain't Too Proud to Beg, My Girl, Just My Imagination, Get Ready, Papa Was a Rolling Stone, and others.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, May 8. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

