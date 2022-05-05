© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Ain't Too Proud" at the Hippodrome Theatre

Published May 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
AINT TOO PROUD _6_SCALED_credit_EmilioMadrid.png
(L-R) Harrell Holmes Jr., Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Jalen Harris, Marcus Paul James, and James T. Lane, as the Temptations, in the traveling company production of "Ain't Too Proud" at the Hippodrome (photo © Emilio Madrid)

Now it's time for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her eviewsm of the Maryland stage. Today, she spotlights the new touring company production of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, lighting up the stage this week only at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre.

The smash-hit 2019 Broadway musical — nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography — follows The Temptations’ extraordinary musical careers from their Detroit roots to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During a decade of civil unrest and political turmoil, their smart-stepping, smoothly harmonized performances won the group 42 Top Ten Hits — with 14 reaching number one.

AINT TOO PROUD_3_SCALED_credit_EmilioMadrid.png
(L-R) Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Marcus Paul James, Jalen Harris, Harrell Holmes Jr., and James T. Lane, in the touring company production of "Ain't Too Proud: the Life and Times of The Temptations." (photo © Emilio Madrid)

Ain’t Too Proud was written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!). The musical features many of the group’s greatest hits, including Ain't Too Proud to Beg, My Girl, Just My Imagination, Get Ready, Papa Was a Rolling Stone, and others.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, May 8. For showtimes and ticket info, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsJ. Wynn RousuckTheaterHippodrome
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak