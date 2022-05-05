Analysis: Political fallout from High Court draft on abortion rights

A report on the political news website Punchbowl yesterday examined how prominent the issue of abortion has been in the midterm primaries. The answer is, “Not so much.” In December 2021 and January and February of this year, when Gallup asked respondents what they thought the most important problem was facing the United States today, fewer than half of one percent answered “abortion.” In March, that number went to zero.

If reaction to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court about its upcoming decision in an abortion case is any indication, that number has probably gone up this week. From an issue barely mentioned in Primary races to what some are hoping will be the defining issue of the midterm elections, abortion is on everybody’s minds again.

Joining Tom to discuss the political ramifications of this week’s stunning developments at the Supreme Court is Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent for National Public Radio.

Domenico joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC…

Domenico Montanaro is NPR's Senior Political Editor and Correspondent. (photo by Kainaz Amaria/NPR)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.