© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Analysis: Political fallout from High Court draft on abortion rights

Published May 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
Supreme Court1500x500.jpeg
The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion striking down abortion rights has ignited a political firestorm in an already fraught, critically important election year. (Wikimedia/Creative Commons)

A report on the political news website Punchbowl yesterday examined how prominent the issue of abortion has been in the midterm primaries. The answer is, “Not so much.” In December 2021 and January and February of this year, when Gallup asked respondents what they thought the most important problem was facing the United States today, fewer than half of one percent answered “abortion.” In March, that number went to zero.

If reaction to the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court about its upcoming decision in an abortion case is any indication, that number has probably gone up this week. From an issue barely mentioned in Primary races to what some are hoping will be the defining issue of the midterm elections, abortion is on everybody’s minds again.

Joining Tom to discuss the political ramifications of this week’s stunning developments at the Supreme Court is Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent for National Public Radio.

Domenico joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC…

Domenico Montanaro NPR_photo by Kainaz Amaria_NPR.png
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's Senior Political Editor and Correspondent. (photo by Kainaz Amaria/NPR)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayabortionCongressUS Supreme Court
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak