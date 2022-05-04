© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Michelle Singletary's advice for managing money in troubled times

Published May 4, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
singletarymichelle_c_SadeOlufemiDennis_crop-scaled.jpg
Michelle Singletary is an award-winning personal finance author and syndicated columnist for the Washington Post (photo by Sade Olufemi Dennis)

Time now for Midday on Personal Finance. Tom welcomes back the award-winning syndicated personal finance columnist for the Washington Post, Michelle Singletary. Her column is called The Color of Money. She is also the author of several books. Last year, we spoke about her latest, a hands-on, step by step guide to navigating out of financial problems when our money plans are upended by unexpected things like a pandemic, for example. It’s called What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide.

And, as recent events have demonstrated, global medical crises aren’t the only reason people find themselves behind the eight ball. Inflation, supply chain issues and war create trouble that is reflected in many aspects of our economy and our lives.

If you have questions about how to save, how to invest and how to handle the challenges of debt, or anything related to personal finance, this is your chance to ask an expert! Join us…Call 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] Tweet: @MiddayWYPR

Michelle Singletary joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
