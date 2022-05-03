The end of Roe v. Wade? Analysis of the SCOTUS leaked draft ruling

On Monday night (May 2, 2022), Politico published what appears to be a draft of a Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has allowed legal abortion for the past 50 years.

Joining Tom now to put this story in context for us is Kimberly Wehle. She is on the faculty of the University of Baltimore School of Law, and the author of several books, including her latest: How to Think Like a Lawyer and Why: A Commonsense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas…

Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why"

Kim Wehle join us on Zoom from Baltimore.