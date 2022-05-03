© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Jerome Segal, Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Published May 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
Jerome Segal, a socialist and political activist who founded the Bread and Roses Party in 2020, is running as a Democrat in the primary for Maryland Governor. (photo courtesy Mr. Segal)

Welcome to this special Web-only installment of our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Jerome Segal, a socialist who founded the Bread and Roses Party in 2020, who is running as a Democrat in the primary for Governor.

Dr. Segal ran for the US Senate in 2018, and for President in 2020. He holds a PhD in Philosophy, he is the author of several books, and in addition to experience as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, he has worked on Capitol Hill, and in the executive branch of the federal government.

Dr. Segal holds a PhD. in philosophy from the University of Michigan, a Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota and a BA from the City College of New York.

He is 78 years old. He’s married and the father of a son. He has chosen Justin Dispenza, a city councilman in Galena, Maryland, as his Lt. Governor running mate.

Jerome Segal spoke with Tom on Friday, April 29th, 2022.

Primary election Day is July 19th. Early voting begins on July 7th.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022MDElections2022Maryland Democrats
