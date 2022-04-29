© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Sheku & Isata Kanneh-Mason: The sibling duo to play at Shriver Hall

Published April 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Sheku_Isata_Kanneh_Mason_CROP2.png
Cellist Sheku (left) and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason are siblings whose artistry has been praised at their solo and duet performances all around the world. They play together at Shriver Hall on Sunday afternoon. (photo © James Hole)

As Midday on the Arts continues, Tom's next guests are a brother and sister classical music duo who are part of a large family of talented musicians. Sheku Kanneh-Mason is a cellist who shot to fame when he was invited to play at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His sister, Isata Kanneh-Mason is an award winning pianist, who, like her brother, plays concerts all over the world.

They are currently touring together, and they’ll be playing in Baltimore Sunday night. Here’s a sample of their beautiful artistry from their first CD as a duo, Muse, performing Samuel Barber's Sure on This Shining Night.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason join Tom on Zoom from their tour venue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason are performing Sunday night at Shriver Hall, on the campus of Johns Hopkins University. The concert starts at 5:30. For program and ticketing information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

