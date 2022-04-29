Rousuck's Review: "Henry V" by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

Midday on the Arts concludes with a visit from our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

Today, she shares her take on William Shakespeare's Henry V, now getting a rousing new production at Baltimore's Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

With its themes of nationalism, war and "band of brothers" bravado, Henry V is one of the Bard's most popular and muscular history plays. This CSC production is directed with timely resonance by Alec Wild.

Morgan Pavey (left) and Samuel Adams in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's "Henry V." (photo by Kiirstn Pagan)

Henry V continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through May 15. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

