Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Henry V" by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
CSC HENRY V - 005 HIGH RES.jpeg
Samuel Adams in the title role as Henry V in the new Chesapeake Shakespeare production. (photo by Kiirstn Pagan)

Midday on the Arts concludes with a visit from our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

Today, she shares her take on William Shakespeare's Henry V, now getting a rousing new production at Baltimore's Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

With its themes of nationalism, war and "band of brothers" bravado, Henry V is one of the Bard's most popular and muscular history plays. This CSC production is directed with timely resonance by Alec Wild.

CSC HENRY V - 004 HIGH RES.jpeg
Morgan Pavey (left) and Samuel Adams in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's "Henry V." (photo by Kiirstn Pagan)

Henry V continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through May 15. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
