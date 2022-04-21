Thiru Vignarajah, Democrat for Baltimore City State's Attorney

Today on Midday, we continue our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Thiru Vignarajah, who is running in the Democratic primary for Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

This is his third try for public office. He ran for State’s Attorney in 2018, and he ran for Baltimore Mayor in 2020. His opponents in the 2018 race are the same people he is facing this time around: the incumbent, Marilyn Mosby, and former prosecutor and defense attorney, Ivan Bates. A fourth candidate, Roya Hannah has announced her intention to run in the general election as an independent.

Mr. Vignarajah served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore. He also headed the Major Investigations Unit in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, and he was the Deputy Attorney General for Maryland for about two years. He was a partner at the law firm, DLA Piper, and since August of last year, he has been the CEO of Capital Plus Financial, a community development financial institution (CDFI) that works to close the wealth gap for people of color.

Mr. Vignarajah is 45 years old. He attended Yale University and Harvard Law School, where he served as president of the Harvard Law Review. He was also a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.