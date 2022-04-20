© 2021 WYPR
The Power of Home: Three views on the importance of safe shelter

Published April 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
House-Heart_Free_ClipArtLibrary.jpg
In a crisis -- whether it's becoming homeless, fleeing domestic violence, or fleeing the horrors of war -- having a roof over one's head, even a temporary one, has a unique power to heal. (image by ClipArtLibrary)

Today on Midday:  strategies to help people who are homeless.

Tom's first guest is Dr. Sam Tsemberis, a clinical psychologist and the founder of Pathways Housing First Institute. He is the creator of what’s come to be known as the “Housing First” model, which Tsemberis calls the “vaccine for homelessness.”

SamTsemberis_Pathways_HousingFirstInst 2021.jpg
Dr. Sam Tsemberis is the founding director of Pathways: Housing First Institute. (courtesy photo)

Sam Tsemberis joins us on Zoom from Los Angeles, California.

Then, Tom speaks with Katie Allston, the president and CEO of Marian House, a Baltimore organization that has been helping formerly incarcerated women with housing and support services since 1982.

On Friday night, they will celebrate their 40th anniversary with an event at the R House Garage in Remington, hosted by the actor Rachel Hilson and Denise Koch of WJZ Television.

We also hear from recent Marian House graduate Juanita “Nita” Bowie.

Juanita Bowie and Katie Allston join us on Zoom from Baltimore...

Katie-Allston_JuanitaBowie-combo-.png
Katie Allston is President and CEO of Marian House; Juanita Bowie is a recent MH graduate. (courtesy photos)

The United Nations estimates that more than 11 million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Roughly half of them have fled their homes to other places in Ukraine, but nearly 5 million people have fled to other countries, including the United States.

Airbnb is coordinating with federal officials to provide free, temporary housing for refugees from Ukraine here and throughout Europe.

Liz DeBold Fusco_Airbnb.jpg
Liz DeBold Fusco is Airbnb's Communications Lead for North America. (photo courtesy AirBnB)

Tom's next guest is Liz DeBold Fusco, the Communications Lead for North America for Airbnb. She joins us on Zoom from Colts Neck, New Jersey.

BTW, local musicians are collaborating to help Ukraine. Tomorrow night, members of the Baltimore Symphony will partner with The Creative Alliance for a concert at the Meyerhoff. For more info, click here.

And on Saturday night, An Die Musik in Baltimore will present pianist Lisa Weiss, hammer dulcimer virtuoso Ken Kolodner, klezmer clarinetist Seth Kibel, and mandolin master Joel-Michael-Schwartz in a concert to benefit Ukraine. For information on that concert, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

