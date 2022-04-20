The Power of Home: Three views on the importance of safe shelter

Today on Midday: strategies to help people who are homeless.

Tom's first guest is Dr. Sam Tsemberis, a clinical psychologist and the founder of Pathways Housing First Institute. He is the creator of what’s come to be known as the “Housing First” model, which Tsemberis calls the “vaccine for homelessness.”

Dr. Sam Tsemberis is the founding director of Pathways: Housing First Institute. (courtesy photo)

Sam Tsemberis joins us on Zoom from Los Angeles, California.

Then, Tom speaks with Katie Allston, the president and CEO of Marian House, a Baltimore organization that has been helping formerly incarcerated women with housing and support services since 1982.

On Friday night, they will celebrate their 40th anniversary with an event at the R House Garage in Remington, hosted by the actor Rachel Hilson and Denise Koch of WJZ Television.

We also hear from recent Marian House graduate Juanita “Nita” Bowie.

Juanita Bowie and Katie Allston join us on Zoom from Baltimore...

Katie Allston is President and CEO of Marian House; Juanita Bowie is a recent MH graduate. (courtesy photos)

The United Nations estimates that more than 11 million people have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Roughly half of them have fled their homes to other places in Ukraine, but nearly 5 million people have fled to other countries, including the United States.

Airbnb is coordinating with federal officials to provide free, temporary housing for refugees from Ukraine here and throughout Europe.

Liz DeBold Fusco is Airbnb's Communications Lead for North America. (photo courtesy AirBnB)

Tom's next guest is Liz DeBold Fusco, the Communications Lead for North America for Airbnb. She joins us on Zoom from Colts Neck, New Jersey.

