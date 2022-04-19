© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Treasure Island" at Classic Theatre of MD

Published April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
CTM_Jim Hawkins_DSC_4405.jpg
-
/
Austin Rubinoski as Jim Hawkins, in Classic Theatre of MD's production of the beloved pirate adventure, "Treasure Island" (photo © by Sally Boyett)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today, she spotlights a mostly faithful and lively new adaptation of Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 adventure novel, Treasure Island, in a world-premiere production on stage at the Classic Theatre of Maryland (formerly Annapolis Shakespeare Company).

CTM's founder and artistic director Sally Boyett and resident director Donald Hicken wrote the streamlined new adaptation. Their family-friendly play runs about two hours, including an intermission.

CTM_Flint's Map_DSC_4727.jpg
SALLY BOYETT
/
(left-right): Dexter Hamlett, Austin Rubinoski and John Pruessner in Classic Theatre of Maryland's production of "Treasure Island" (Photo © by Sally Boyett)

Treasure Island continues at Classic Theatre of Maryland in Annapolis, through April 24. Follow the theater link above for showtimes and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheaterJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak