Rousuck's Review: "Treasure Island" at Classic Theatre of MD

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today, she spotlights a mostly faithful and lively new adaptation of Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 adventure novel, Treasure Island, in a world-premiere production on stage at the Classic Theatre of Maryland (formerly Annapolis Shakespeare Company).

CTM's founder and artistic director Sally Boyett and resident director Donald Hicken wrote the streamlined new adaptation. Their family-friendly play runs about two hours, including an intermission.

SALLY BOYETT / (left-right): Dexter Hamlett, Austin Rubinoski and John Pruessner in Classic Theatre of Maryland's production of "Treasure Island" (Photo © by Sally Boyett)

Treasure Island continues at Classic Theatre of Maryland in Annapolis, through April 24. Follow the theater link above for showtimes and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

