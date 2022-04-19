© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Curbing Baltimore's gun violence epidemic: two new strategies

Published April 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
GunsAmmoDrug Seizure_Baltiimore Police.jpeg
A routine gun, ammo and drug seizure, posted on Facebook this week by the Baltimore Police Department. (photo credit BPD/Facebook)

Today on Midday, a conversation about public safety and strategies for ending the gun violence that plagues so many Baltimore neighborhoods.

Tom's first guest is Maryland Delegate Chanel Branch. She is a Democrat. In 2020, she was appointed as one of three delegates to represent Baltimore City in District 45, replacing Cheryl Glenn, who went to jail when she was convicted on corruption charges.

Del. Branch served alongside her father, House Majority Whip Talmadge Branch, who was first elected in 1995. On Friday, Talmadge Branch announced he will not seek re-election. Chanel Branch is running to retain her seat, as is the other incumbent, Del. Stephanie Smith.

Other challengers in the 45th district include Jackie Addison, George Johnson and Caylin Young.

We’ve invited Del. Branch to the show today to talk about a bill she introduced (HB 1430) during the 2022 session establishing Gun Courts. The Delegate has personal experience with the tragedy of gun violence. Her son, Tyrone Ray, was murdered in 2017.

Del. Chanel Branch join us on Zoom…

Then, Tom speaks with Shantay Jackson, the head of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), about the city's new efforts to create a Community Violence Intervention Ecosystem in Baltimore. Shantay Jackson joins us on Zoom from her office in City Hall.

Del ChanelBranch_Shantay JacksonMONSE-combo.png
MD Delegate Chanel Branch (D., Dist 45); Shantay Jackson, director, MONSE (courtesy photos)

Join us…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
