Young Vo's "Gibberish": a picture book about immigrants' struggles

Published April 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
LQ_GIbberish_CVR_9781646141104 (2).jpg
Baltimore-based artist and debut author Young Vo wrote and illustrated this universal tale of a young immigrant struggling to understand the language of his new adopted country. (Cover art © Young Vo/Levine Querido Publishers.)

Tom's next guest is Young Vo, a Baltimore-based artist, animator, and illustrator whose new children's picture book, Gibberish, has just been published by Levine Querido.

Young Vo_HeadShot.png
Young Vo is a Baltimore-based animator, author and illustrator who came to the United States as a young refugee from Vietnam. (courtesy photo)

Vo's debut story of a young Asian immigrant who struggles to understand the language of his newly adopted home country mirrors Vo's own experience after coming to the United States as a young refugee from Vietnam.

Young Vo joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsWYPR BooksImmigrantsAsian American Pacific Islander
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
