Young Vo's "Gibberish": a picture book about immigrants' struggles

Tom's next guest is Young Vo, a Baltimore-based artist, animator, and illustrator whose new children's picture book, Gibberish, has just been published by Levine Querido.

Young Vo is a Baltimore-based animator, author and illustrator who came to the United States as a young refugee from Vietnam. (courtesy photo)

Vo's debut story of a young Asian immigrant who struggles to understand the language of his newly adopted home country mirrors Vo's own experience after coming to the United States as a young refugee from Vietnam.

Young Vo joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.