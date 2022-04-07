© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: The musical "Pretty Woman" at the Hippodrome

Published April 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
Adam Pascal (left) and Olivia Valli in the touring production of "Pretty Woman" at the Hippodrome Theatre. (photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

It's time again for a visit with Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Roususk, who joins us every week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today's she tells us about Pretty Woman: The Musical, the touring company production of the hit Broadway show that's currently lighting up the stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Based on the popular 1990 movie of the same name (which starred Richard Gere, and featured Julia Roberts in the title role), Pretty Woman: The Musical opened on Broadway in 2018 and closed a year later after 485 performances.

The touring company production's creative team is led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), and features the original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s late director, Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

(left to right) Jessica Crouch and Olivia Valli in "Pretty Woman" at the Hippodrome Theatre. (photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Pretty Woman: The Musical continues at the Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, April 10. Follow the theater links for showtimes and ticketing.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
