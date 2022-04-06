© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Back to the Garden: Our Spring guide to your plant & garden care

Published April 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Americans' interest in gardening post-pandemic is growing: 62% of those questioned in Axiom Marketing's 2022 Gardening Survey poll say they will be planting more in 2022 than they did last year. That number is even higher with millennials, with 76% of that age group planning to expand and plant more. (Source: https://axiomcom.com/2022-gardening-survey)

One of these days, it’s gonna get warm and sunny, and when it does, a lot of us will head Back to the GardenJoining us once again with answers to all of your plant and gardening questions is Carrie Engel, the veteran plant specialist and Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms Nursery and Garden Center in Cockeysville, Maryland.

And a little later in this hour we'll also be joined by Richard Francis, better known as "Farmer Chippy," the director of The Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm, and the Agrihood in Northwest Baltimore.

Carrie Engel and Farmer Chippy join us on Zoom.

Carrie Engel, plant specialist at Valley View Farms; Richard "Farmer Chippy" Francis, director, Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm (courtesy photos)

Let us know what’s on your mind, and what’s going to be in your garden this year…

Join us! Call 410.662.8780 email: [email protected] Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
