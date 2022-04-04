Rebecca Hoffberger reflects on her three decades at AVAM's helm

The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore has garnered international attention as a unique, national museum and education center dedicated to intuitive, self-taught artistry. It is the brainchild of Rebecca Hoffberger, its founder and director for the past 27 years.

AVAM today includes the main Key Highway building (far right) and two adjacent art venues (image courtesy AVAM)

Last summer, Rebecca announced that she would be retiring as the museum’s director and primary curator. Earlier this month, the Museum announced that Jenenne Whitfield, the president and CEO of the Heidelberg Project in Detroit, will become the museum’s director in September.

Rebecca Hoffberger joins us on Zoom from her home in Baltimore County…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.