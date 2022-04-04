© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rebecca Hoffberger reflects on her three decades at AVAM's helm

Published April 4, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
RebeccaHoffberger_withRobots_AVAM-300_widecrop.png
Rebecca Hoffberger, who stepped down Sunday as director of the American Visionary Art Museum, founded the iconic institution in 1995. (AVAM photo)

The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore has garnered international attention as a unique, national museum and education center dedicated to intuitive, self-taught artistry. It is the brainchild of Rebecca Hoffberger, its founder and director for the past 27 years.

AVAM 3 buildings_courtesy AVAM.png
AVAM today includes the main Key Highway building (far right) and two adjacent art venues (image courtesy AVAM)

Last summer, Rebecca announced that she would be retiring as the museum’s director and primary curator. Earlier this month, the Museum announced that Jenenne Whitfield, the president and CEO of the Heidelberg Project in Detroit, will become the museum’s director in September.

Rebecca Hoffberger joins us on Zoom from her home in Baltimore County…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsAmerican Visionary Art MuseumBaltimore Arts
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak