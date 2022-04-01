© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Folks at Home," at Baltimore Center Stage

Published April 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT
Folks at Home9_credit J Fannon_cropped.png
Christopher Sears (l.) and Brandon E. Burton in "The Folks at Home," the new comedy by R. Eric Thomas at Baltimore Center Stage. (photo by J Fannon)

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who brings us her reviews of the regional stage each week, joins Tom today to spotlight The Folks at Home, a new comedy getting its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage.

Written by Baltimore's own R. Eric Thomas (whose other new play, Crying on Television, is premiering at Everyman Theatre next month), The Folks at Home is a TV sitcom-inspired romp about race, marriage and family ties that's directed by Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb. The cast includes Alexis Bronkovic, Brandon E. Burton, E. Faye Butler, Jane Kaczmarek, Eugene Lee. Christopher Sears and Roz White.

Folks at Home 2_credit J Fannon_cropped.png
(Left-right) Christopher Sears, E. Faye Butler, Eugene Lee and Jane Kaczmarek in "The Folks at Home" at Baltimore Center Stage. (photo credit J Fannon)

The Folks at Home continues on stage at Baltimore Center Stage through April 10. For showtimes and ticket info, click here. The play will also live stream from from April 6-10. For livestream tickets, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheaterBaltimore Center StageJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak