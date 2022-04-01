Rousuck's Review: "The Folks at Home," at Baltimore Center Stage

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who brings us her reviews of the regional stage each week, joins Tom today to spotlight The Folks at Home, a new comedy getting its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage.

Written by Baltimore's own R. Eric Thomas (whose other new play, Crying on Television, is premiering at Everyman Theatre next month), The Folks at Home is a TV sitcom-inspired romp about race, marriage and family ties that's directed by Obie Award-winner Stevie Walker-Webb. The cast includes Alexis Bronkovic, Brandon E. Burton, E. Faye Butler, Jane Kaczmarek, Eugene Lee. Christopher Sears and Roz White.

(Left-right) Christopher Sears, E. Faye Butler, Eugene Lee and Jane Kaczmarek in "The Folks at Home" at Baltimore Center Stage. (photo credit J Fannon)

The Folks at Home continues on stage at Baltimore Center Stage through April 10. For showtimes and ticket info, click here. The play will also live stream from from April 6-10. For livestream tickets, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.