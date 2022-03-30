© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Dr. Chris Emdin: how #HipHopEd is helping to spark science learning

Published March 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Dr. Christopher Emdin is the Robert A. Naslund Endowed Chair in Curriculum Theory and Professor of Education at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where he also serves as Director of youth engagement and community partnerships at the USC Race and Equity Center. Emdin is the creator of the #HipHopEd social media movement and the popular Science Genius B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bring Attention to Transforming Teaching, Learning and Engagement in Science) competitions. (photo courtesy USC)

Tom's next guest is a scholar of Urban Education who is the creator of the Hip Hop Ed social media movement, which explores the intersection of hip hop and education. Dr. Christopher Emdin is the author of several books, including the New York Times best-seller, For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood and the Rest of Y’All Too, and STEM, STEAM, Make Dream.   Dr. Emdin is a Professor of Education at the University of Southern California, where he holds an endowed chair in Curriculum Theory, and he directs youth engagement and community partnerships at the USC Race and Equity Center.

Dr. Christopher Emdin joins us on Zoom from Los Angeles, California.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
