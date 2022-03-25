© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Reviews: "A Doll's House, Part 2," and "Sunset Baby"

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
DollsHousePart2-3_Holly Pasciullo_cropscaled_credit Kiirstn Pagan.png
Holly Pasciullo as Nora in "A Doll's House, Part 2," at Fells Point Corner Theatre (photo by Kiirstn Pagan)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage. Today, she spotlights two new community theater productions.

The first is A Doll's House, Part 2, playwright Lucas Hnath's modern-day, 2017 sequel to Henrik Ibsen's iconic 1879 play about a married woman's quest for self-fulfillment in a male-dominated world, on stage at Fells Point Corner Theatre now through April 10. Steven Goldklang directs the production, which stars Holly Pasciullo and Tom Piccin as Nora and Torvald Helmer.

The second play is Sunset Baby, a 2013 work by the Tony Award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, now in a new production at Baltimore's Arena Players, the oldest continuously operating African American theater in the nation. Morisseau's powerful play about an aging Black revolutionary and his wayward daughter is directed by Mari Andrea Travis, and stars Curtis McNeil and Jha’Neal Blue. Sunset Baby runs through April 3.

SunsetBaby1-cropscaled-exp_credit Mark Samuels.png
Jha’Neal Blue and Curtis McNeil in Arena Players’ production of “Sunset Baby" (photo by Mark Samuels)

Follow the theater links above for more information and ticketing.

