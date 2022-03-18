© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Playwright on a roll: Eric Thomas on his twin Baltimore premieres

Published March 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Baltimore native R. Eric Thomas is a prolific author, playwright and screenwriter who has two new live-theater plays premiering in Baltimore, and another in Philadelphia. (credit Kap2ure Photography)

As Midday on the Arts continues, Tom's next guest is R. Eric Thomas, a playwright, author, screenwriter, and humorist who is a Baltimore native. He has not one, but two plays that will be given their world premieres here in his hometown. They are both comedies. The Folks at Home opened at Baltimore Center Stage last night. Crying on Television opens at the Everyman Theater on May 31st.

Eric Thomas joins Tom on Zoom…

(Because their conversation was pre-recorded, we can’t take any calls or on-line comments.)

Midday WYPR Programs Midday WYPR Arts Everyman Theatre Baltimore Center Stage Theater
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
