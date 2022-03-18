Playwright on a roll: Eric Thomas on his twin Baltimore premieres

As Midday on the Arts continues, Tom's next guest is R. Eric Thomas, a playwright, author, screenwriter, and humorist who is a Baltimore native. He has not one, but two plays that will be given their world premieres here in his hometown. They are both comedies. The Folks at Home opened at Baltimore Center Stage last night. Crying on Television opens at the Everyman Theater on May 31st.

Eric Thomas joins Tom on Zoom…

(Because their conversation was pre-recorded, we can’t take any calls or on-line comments.)