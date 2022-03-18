Nathalie Joachim, on her touring musical tribute to Haitian women

Today, it’s Midday on the Arts. A little later this hour, we’ll check in with a playwright from Baltimore, R. Eric Thomas, who will premiere two new plays at two different theaters here in Baltimore this spring. Both Baltimore Center Stage and the Everyman Theater will be featuring his newest work.

But first, Tom welcomes to the show an extraordinary, Grammy Award-nominated musical artist, Nathalie Joachim. She is a Haitian American flutist, composer and singer, and she’ll be in Baltimore this Sunday afternoon performing a work that draws inspiration from her Haitian heritage, and other great Haitian women artists.

It’s called Fanm d'Ayiti, which means “Women of Haiti.”

To hear a selection from the work, titled"Papa Loko (Interlude, September 24, 1918)," click here.

Nathalie Joachim joins us on Zoom from Chicago.

_______________________________________

Members of Spektral Quartet, who perform with Nathalie Joachim at Baltimore's Community Concerts at Second this Sunday at 3:30pm. (photo by Dan Kullman)

Natalie performs Fanm D-Ayiti with acclaimed string ensemble Spektral Quartet this Sunday, March 20th at 3:30pm, at Second Presbyterian Church, 4200 St. Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218. It's part of the church's Community Concerts at Second series, presented in partnership with Komite D'Ayiti.

To register for this free event (and the LIVESTREAM), click here.