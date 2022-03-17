Rousuck's Review: "Dear Evan Hansen" at The Hippodrome

It's time for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

This week, Judy spotlight the new touring company production of Dear Evan Hansen, the multiple Tony- and Grammy Award- winning Broadway musical that Judy first reviewed when it premiered at Washington's Arena Stage in July, 2015.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal)=, and stars Stephen Christopher Anthony in the title role.

Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan Hansen and Jessica E. Sherman as his mother in “Dear Evan Hansen” (Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy)

The musical's new North American touring company production is now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, March 20. For ticket info, click here.

Audio will ben posted here later this afternoon.