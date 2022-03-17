© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Dear Evan Hansen" at The Hippodrome

Published March 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
Stephen Christopher Anthony plays the title character in the North American touring company production of “Dear Evan Hansen” at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

It's time for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

This week, Judy spotlight the new touring company production of Dear Evan Hansen, the multiple Tony- and Grammy Award- winning Broadway musical that Judy first reviewed when it premiered at Washington's Arena Stage in July, 2015.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal)=, and stars Stephen Christopher Anthony in the title role.

Stephen Christopher Anthony as Evan Hansen and Jessica E. Sherman as his mother in “Dear Evan Hansen” (Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy)

The musical's new North American touring company production is now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre through Sunday, March 20. For ticket info, click here.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsHippodromeJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
