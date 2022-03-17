Movies: Our Oscar forecasts for the 94th Annual Academy Awards

It's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, and Tom is joined again by two of our favorite movie buffs: Ann Hornaday, the film critic for The Washington Post and author of the best-selling movie-goers guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and the historic Parkway Theatre.

Today, on this special Oscars edition, Ann and Jed discuss the Academy's picks and their own predicitions for which films, which actorsm and which filmmakers will take home the gold on Oscars night, Sunday, March 27.

CODA is a contender for Best Picture in the March 27 Oscars presentations,. It's a touching drama about a tight-knit deaf family in a New England fishing village that must contend with change when 17-year-old Ruby, a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), is encouraged to pursue her love of music and embark on a path of her own. (credit AppleTV)

