Midday

US inflation, war impact & the Fed: analysis with Post's Rachel Siegel

Published March 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Soaring nationwide gas prices have been one of the starkest indicators of US inflation woes, now being exacerbated by the global economic turmoil linked to the war in Ukraine. (credit Micov via Wikimedia_CC)

US inflation is at a 40-year high. Rising gas prices are one of the indicators of which many Americans are all too acutely aware. There has been an outpouring of support in the United States and around the world for Ukraine. The heroic response to Russia’s invasion by Ukraine's armed forces and civilians, and the determination and resolve of the country’s President, have been inspiring.

But Russia’s political isolation, and the unprecedented economic sanctions the West has levied against Russia have roiled energy markets, and it remains to be seen how long Americans, Europeans and others will be willing to tolerate high prices and further disruption in the supply chain that the war is causing.

Joining Tom now is Rachel Siegel, who covers the Federal Reserve and the economy for the Washington Post

Rachel Siegel join us on Zoom from Washington, DC.

Rachel Siegel covers the Federal Reserve and the economy for the Washington Post. (photo courtesy WPost)

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayeconomyUS Foreign Relations
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
