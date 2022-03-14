© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Kiese Laymon on writing, and his Master Class at City Lit Festival

Published March 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
Kiese Laymon - Author Photo_no credit.jpg
Kiese Laymon, a Mississippi-based writer whose latest novel is "Long Division," is a featured talent at thjis year's City Lit Festival, underway thru March. (author photo)

Today, it’s Midday on the Arts.   A little later in the show, Tom speaks with the actor Kiefer Sutherland. In addition to his work on television and in film, he’s an accomplished singer-songwriter. He’s playing some tunes from his latest album tomorrow night in Annapolis, and he’ll join us to talk about it today on Midday. 

But we begin with the powerful and acclaimed African American writer, Kiese Laymon. He’s published a novel, Long Division, a collection of essays called How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America and a best-selling memoir, Heavy, which chronicles his childhood in Mississippi, his struggles growing up, and his complicated relationship with his brilliant and demanding mother.

CityLit 2022 Logo.jpg
(image courtesy City Lit Project)
/
Baltimore's City Lit Festival continues through March.

Laymon is a professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Mississippi. He’ll be offering a workshop for writers Tuesday night (3/15) as one of the featured events at this year’s City Lit Festival. 

Kiese Laymon joins us on Zoom from New York.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBooksCity Lit Festival
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak