Kiese Laymon on writing, and his Master Class at City Lit Festival

Tom speaks with the actor Kiefer Sutherland. In addition to his work on television and in film, he's an accomplished singer-songwriter. He's playing some tunes from his latest album tomorrow night in Annapolis

But we begin with the powerful and acclaimed African American writer, Kiese Laymon. He’s published a novel, Long Division, a collection of essays called How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America and a best-selling memoir, Heavy, which chronicles his childhood in Mississippi, his struggles growing up, and his complicated relationship with his brilliant and demanding mother.

(image courtesy City Lit Project) / Baltimore's City Lit Festival continues through March.

Laymon is a professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of Mississippi. He’ll be offering a workshop for writers Tuesday night (3/15) as one of the featured events at this year’s City Lit Festival.

Kiese Laymon joins us on Zoom from New York.

