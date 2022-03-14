Actor-musician Keifer Sutherland, on the road with "Bloor Street"

Now, we turn our attention to a singer-songwriter you likely know as an actor. Kiefer Sutherland will be playing music from his new album - his third - called Bloor Street, Tuesday night at the Ram’s Head in Annapolis, Maryland, performing with special musical guests Marc Copely and Rocco Deluca.

Check out the video of the title cut from that new album, here...

Kiefer Sutherland's third CD, "Bloor Street," is a mix of road-house blues and country ballads. (courtesy charthousemedia.com)

Tom reached Kiefer Sutherland by phone on the road a couple of weeks ago to talk about his music, how he's balancing it with his acting, and his experiences playing songs on the road.

(Since this conversation is pre-recorded, we can't take any calls today)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.