Midday

Actor-musician Keifer Sutherland, on the road with "Bloor Street"

Published March 14, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT
Multi-talented artist Keifer Sutherland has just released his third album, "Bloor Street," continuing his emergence as a significant singer-songwriter. He and his band are currently on a 12-city US tour. (photo courtesy chartmedia.com)

Now, we turn our attention to a singer-songwriter you likely know as an actor. Kiefer Sutherland will be playing music from his new album - his third - called Bloor Street, Tuesday night at the Ram’s Head in Annapolis, Maryland, performing with special musical guests Marc Copely and Rocco Deluca.

Check out the video of the title cut from that new album, here...

Kiefer Sutherland's third CD, "Bloor Street," is a mix of road-house blues and country ballads. (courtesy charthousemedia.com)

Tom reached Kiefer Sutherland by phone on the road a couple of weeks ago to talk about his music, how he's balancing it with his acting, and his experiences playing songs on the road.

(Since this conversation is pre-recorded, we can't take any calls today)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR Programs Midday music WYPR Arts
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak