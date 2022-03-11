© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Doug Gansler: Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Published March 11, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
Doug Gansler Headshot_scaled.png
Democrat Doug Gansler is a former MD Attorney General who is making his second bid to be his party's nominee for Maryland Governor. (photo courtesy Gansler for MD Governor)

And now, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022Tom's guest is Doug Gansler, a Democrat who is running in the primary for Governor.

Mr. Gansler served as Assistant US Attorney and as the Montgomery County State’s Attorney before being elected as the Maryland Attorney General in 2006. He served two terms in that office, and ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Governor in 2014. He lost that race to Anthony Brown, who in turn lost in the general election to Larry Hogan.

Doug Gansler is 59 years old. He grew up in Chevy Chase. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University where he was a star lacrosse player. He holds a law degree from the University of VA. He is married and the father of two grown children.

Mr. Gansler has chosen former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Bacchus Hollingsworth as his running mate. Mayor Hollingsworth is the youngest and the first African American Mayor in the history of Hyattsville.

Doug Gansler joins us on Zoom from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

You are welcome to join us as well. You can call us at 410.662.8780, email us at [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland PoliticsConversations with the Candidates: 2022Governor Larry Hogan
Tom Hall
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak