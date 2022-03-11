Doug Gansler: Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

And now, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Doug Gansler, a Democrat who is running in the primary for Governor.

Mr. Gansler served as Assistant US Attorney and as the Montgomery County State’s Attorney before being elected as the Maryland Attorney General in 2006. He served two terms in that office, and ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic primary for Governor in 2014. He lost that race to Anthony Brown, who in turn lost in the general election to Larry Hogan.

Doug Gansler is 59 years old. He grew up in Chevy Chase. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University where he was a star lacrosse player. He holds a law degree from the University of VA. He is married and the father of two grown children.

Mr. Gansler has chosen former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Bacchus Hollingsworth as his running mate. Mayor Hollingsworth is the youngest and the first African American Mayor in the history of Hyattsville.

Doug Gansler joins us on Zoom from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

