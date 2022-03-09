Rep. Kweisi Mfume: Views on the crisis from Cong. Ukraine Caucus

Just as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has galvanized bi-partisan support for Ukraine in the US Senate, the devastating destruction Russia has unleashed on the independent democratic people of Ukraine has prompted similar bi-partisan efforts in the House of Representatives to provide strategic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Joining Tom now is Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland’s 7th Congressional district.

Rep. Mfume is also a member of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. and he joins us on Zoom from the US Capitol.

