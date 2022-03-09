© 2021 WYPR
Rep. Kweisi Mfume: Views on the crisis from Cong. Ukraine Caucus

Published March 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST
KweisiMfume-Rep7thDist_official_widecrop2.png
Kweize Mfume is a Democratic congressman who represents Maryland's 7th District. He serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and is a member of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. (official photo)

Just as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has galvanized bi-partisan support for Ukraine in the US Senate, the devastating destruction Russia has unleashed on the independent democratic people of Ukraine has prompted similar bi-partisan efforts in the House of Representatives to provide strategic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Joining Tom now is Rep. Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland’s 7th Congressional district.

Rep. Mfume is also a member of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. and he joins us on Zoom from the US Capitol.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon .

