Dayvon Love on LBS social justice priorities at the General Assembly

Next on Midday, we shift our focus from the international arena to state politics. Tom's guest is Dayvon Love, the director of public policy at Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a social justice advocacy organization that works to improve the conditions of Black people in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

With just over four weeks left in the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, Dayvon Love joins us on Zoom to discuss LBS' priorities for the balance of the legislative session.

