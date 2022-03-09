© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Dayvon Love on LBS social justice priorities at the General Assembly

Published March 9, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
Dayvon Love_LBS photo.jpeg
Dayvon Love is public policy director for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a social justice advocacy group in Baltimore. (photo courtesy LBS)

Next on Midday, we shift our focus from the international arena to state politics. Tom's guest is Dayvon Love, the director of public policy at Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, a social justice advocacy organization that works to improve the conditions of Black people in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

With just over four weeks left in the 2022 Maryland General Assembly, Dayvon Love joins us on Zoom to discuss LBS' priorities for the balance of the legislative session.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayLeaders Of A Beautiful StruggleMaryland General Assembly 2022marijuana legalization
