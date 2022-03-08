Ashwani Jain: Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Today, another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates. Tom's guest is Ashwani Jain. He is a candidate in the June 28 Democratic primary for Maryland Governor.

This is Mr. Jain's second attempt at elective office. He lost a race for the Montgomery County Council in 2018. He worked in a variety of roles in the Obama Administration, including in then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. He has also worked in the non-profit sector. He is currently the Program Director for the National Kidney Foundation.

Mr. Jain is 32 years old. He is a graduate of the University of MD. He is single, and lives in Potomac.

Mr. Jain has chosen LaTrece Hawkins Lytes as his running mate. His campaign describes Ms. Lytes as a longtime MD resident, wife, mother and community activist.

Ashwani Jain joins us on our digital line from Potomac…

