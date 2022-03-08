© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore
Midday

Ashwani Jain: Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Published March 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Ashwani Jain is a 32-year old former Obama Administration official who plans to become the nation's first millennial governor. (credit JainForGovernor)

Today, another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates.  Tom's guest is Ashwani Jain. He is a candidate in the June 28 Democratic primary for Maryland Governor.

This is Mr. Jain's second attempt at elective office. He lost a race for the Montgomery County Council in 2018. He worked in a variety of roles in the Obama Administration, including in then-Vice President Joe Biden’s office, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. He has also worked in the non-profit sector. He is currently the Program Director for the National Kidney Foundation.

Mr. Jain is 32 years old. He is a graduate of the University of MD. He is single, and lives in Potomac.

Mr. Jain has chosen LaTrece Hawkins Lytes as his running mate. His campaign describes Ms. Lytes as a longtime MD resident, wife, mother and community activist.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayConversations with the Candidates: 2022Maryland PoliticsGovernor Larry Hogan
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
