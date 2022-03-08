Alexander Vindman: What the West must do to to save Ukraine

In an essay in the Washington Post yesterday, Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine writes, “For decades, world leaders bowed their heads at war memorials across Europe and solemnly proclaimed: “Never again.” The time has come to prove those were not empty words.”

Tom's next guest is retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. As a member of the National Security Council in the Trump Administration, Col. Vindman disclosed that President Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden. That disclosure led to Trump’s first impeachment.

Col. Vindman is the author of a memoir called Here, Right Matters: An American Story. And in an article in the journal, Foreign Affairs posted on Sunday, Vindman calls for a Lend-Lease Plan for the Ukrainian military.

Alexander Vindman joins Tom on Zoom from his home in Woodbridge, Virginia, to talk about how that might work…

Alexander Vindman is a retired Army Lt. Col. and former NSC and White House staffer who is an expert on Ukraine.

