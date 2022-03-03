HBCUs, struggling to boost federal support, now facing terror threats

Now, we turn to Adam Harris, a staff writer for The Atlantic. He’s the author of The State Must Provide: Why America's Colleges Have Always Been Unequal--and How to Set Them Right, and he’s been writing in The Atlantic about the spate of bomb threats directed at HBCUs around the country, including here in Baltimore. On the first of February, the first day of Black History month, 14 HBCUs received bomb threats, and they continued during the month.

The FBI reports that from the first of the year to the middle of February, 57 institutions across the country were targeted.

Adam Harris joins us on our digital line from Manassas, Virginia.

