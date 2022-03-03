© 2021 WYPR
Midday

HBCUs, struggling to boost federal support, now facing terror threats

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
AdamHarris_StateMustProvide hc_combo.png
Adam Harris is a staff writer at The Atlantic who has written about the recent spate of bomb threats against HBCUs. (courtesy photo/Ecco Books-Harper Collins publishers)

Now, we turn to Adam Harris, a staff writer for The Atlantic.  He’s the author of The State Must Provide:  Why America's Colleges Have Always Been Unequal--and How to Set Them Right, and he’s been writing in The Atlantic about the spate of bomb threats directed at HBCUs around the country, including here in Baltimore. On the first of February, the first day of Black History month, 14 HBCUs received bomb threats, and they continued during the month.

The FBI reports that from the first of the year to the middle of February, 57 institutions across the country were targeted.

Adam Harris joins us on our digital line from Manassas, Virginia.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
