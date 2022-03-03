© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Coping with Ukraine's refugees, as millions flee the Russian assault

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
UkraineRefugees Poland Train_AP Photo-Markus Schreiber_scaled.png
Displaced persons fleeing from Ukraine crowd a platform at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Russian troops have gained control of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. A 40-mile convoy of troops that has been observed for days appears to be stalled on its way to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Russia has kept up a steady stream of indiscriminate bombing, killing thousands of civilians, according to Ukrainian government officials, utilizing weapons that are banned by the Geneva Convention, and causing the most rapid mass migration of displaced people in this century.

It's been a week since Russia began its aggression into Ukraine, and an estimated one million refugees have already poured into neighboring countries on Ukraine’s Western border. UN officials say that if the Russian invasion continues, as many as four million more refugees could follow.

Joining Tom now is Krish Vignarajah, the president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, an aid organization based here in Baltimore…

Krish Vignarajah joins us on Zoom.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah_HS-scalecrop 2.jpg
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is the president and CEO of the non-profit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service in Baltimore (photo courtesy LIRS)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayUS Foreign RelationsrefugeesKrishanti Vignarajah
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak