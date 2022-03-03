Coping with Ukraine's refugees, as millions flee the Russian assault

Russian troops have gained control of the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. A 40-mile convoy of troops that has been observed for days appears to be stalled on its way to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Russia has kept up a steady stream of indiscriminate bombing, killing thousands of civilians, according to Ukrainian government officials, utilizing weapons that are banned by the Geneva Convention, and causing the most rapid mass migration of displaced people in this century.

It's been a week since Russia began its aggression into Ukraine, and an estimated one million refugees have already poured into neighboring countries on Ukraine’s Western border. UN officials say that if the Russian invasion continues, as many as four million more refugees could follow.

Joining Tom now is Krish Vignarajah, the president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, an aid organization based here in Baltimore…

Krish Vignarajah joins us on Zoom.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is the president and CEO of the non-profit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service in Baltimore (photo courtesy LIRS)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

