Midday

The 2022 MD General Assembly at Mid-Session: Republican Priorities

Published March 2, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
The State House in Annapolis, MD, is the venue for the Maryland General Assembly, which convened on January 12 and adjourns on April 12. (photo courtesy Office of the Senate President)

Next, we turn our attention to Maryland state government. Two Republican leaders in the Maryland General Assembly join Tom to talk about their legislative agenda and how things are going, at the halfway mark in this year’s Session in Annapolis.

Sen. Bryan Simonaire is the Senate Minority Leader. He represents District 31, Anne Arundel County.

Del. Haven Shoemaker is the Minority Whip in the House of Delegates.  He represents District 4, Carroll County.

Both lawmakers join us on Zoom.

Republican state lawmakers Sen. Bryan Simonaire (l.), House Minority Whip Del. Haven Shoemaker (courtesy photos)

