Biden's State of the Union speech: analysis with NPR's Asma Khalid

Published March 2, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Biden-SOTU 2022.03.01_credit Saul Loeb-Pool via AP_scaled.png
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, Cal.), look on. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

"Tonight, we meet as democrats, republicans, independents, but most importantly, as americans with a duty to one another, to america, to american people, to the constitution. And an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny..."
— President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address 3.01.2022

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address last night, with a war in Ukraine raging, a pandemic waning, and inflation and a stalled agenda threatening to sabotage Democratic chances in the November mid term elections.

Asma-Khalid_credit StephenVoss NPR
-
/
Asma Khalid is an NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. (credit Stephen Voss/NPR)

Joining Tom to share her thoughts on the speech is Asma Khalid. She covers the White House for NPR, and she is a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast

We reach her in Washington DC on our digital line.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

