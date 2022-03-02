Biden's State of the Union speech: analysis with NPR's Asma Khalid
"Tonight, we meet as democrats, republicans, independents, but most importantly, as americans with a duty to one another, to america, to american people, to the constitution. And an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny..."
— President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address 3.01.2022
President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address last night, with a war in Ukraine raging, a pandemic waning, and inflation and a stalled agenda threatening to sabotage Democratic chances in the November mid term elections.
Joining Tom to share her thoughts on the speech is Asma Khalid. She covers the White House for NPR, and she is a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast…
We reach her in Washington DC on our digital line.
