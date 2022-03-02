Biden's State of the Union speech: analysis with NPR's Asma Khalid

"Tonight, we meet as democrats, republicans, independents, but most importantly, as americans with a duty to one another, to america, to american people, to the constitution. And an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny..."

— President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address 3.01.2022

President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address last night, with a war in Ukraine raging, a pandemic waning, and inflation and a stalled agenda threatening to sabotage Democratic chances in the November mid term elections.

- / Asma Khalid is an NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. (credit Stephen Voss/NPR)

Joining Tom to share her thoughts on the speech is Asma Khalid. She covers the White House for NPR, and she is a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast…

We reach her in Washington DC on our digital line.

