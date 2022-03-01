© 2021 WYPR
Rousuck's Review: "A.D. 16," a Biblical musical at Olney Theatre

Published March 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
AD 16 - Cast_credit Teresa Castracane Photography.jpeg
(left-right) Jade Jones, Chani Wereley, Adelina Mitchell and Phoenix Best in the world premiere of Cinco Paul's "A.D. 16" at Olney Theatre Center. (credit Teresa Castracane Photography)

It's time again for theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck to join us with her weekly reviews of the regional stage. Today she spotlights A.D. 16, a musical romantic fantasy now getting its world premiere at Olney Theatre Center.

AD 16 - Ben and Phoenix_credit Teresa Castracane Photography.jpeg
Ben Fankhauser as Jesus and Phoenix Best as Mary Magdalene in "A.D.16" at the Olney Theatre Center (credit Teresa Castracane Photography)

Set in Bible-era Nazareth, A.D. 16 imagines a romance between two Nazarene teens - a 16 year-old Mary Magdalen and that interesting boy next door — Jesus. With story, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me), and book by Bekah Brunstetter, A.D. 16 is directed by Stephen Brackett and features an ensemble cast, with Phoenix Best as Mary and Ben Frankhauser as Jesus.

A.D. 16 continues at Olney Theatre Center through March 20. For more information and ticketing, click here.

