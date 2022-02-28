© 2021 WYPR
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Analysis of Biden's SCOTUS Pick

Published February 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
KetanjiBrownJackson_scaled.exp_credit Tom Williams_Pool via AP, File.png
In this April 28, 2021 file photo, US Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Biden nominated Judge Jackson on February 25 to replace retiring justice Stephen Breyer and fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to sit on the High Court. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

When Joe Biden was running for President, he promised that if given the opportunity, he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of the current term of the court, and on Friday, the President announced he would nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose career has taken her to many corners of the legal profession as a lawyer and as a judge.

Joining Tom to talk about this pick, and Judge Brown’s prospects in an evenly divided Senate, is Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of three excellent books: one on the constitution, one on voting, and her latest offering:  How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas. 

KimWehle-ThinkLikeALawyerBook-combo.png
Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of three books, including "How to Read the Constitution - and Why" (UBaltLaw/HarperCollins)

Kim is also the host of an Instagram show called #Simple Politics, and she's a frequent contributor to The Bulwark, Politico and The Atlantic.

Kim Wehle joins us on our digital line from Bethesda, Maryland.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

