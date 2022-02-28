Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Analysis of Biden's SCOTUS Pick

When Joe Biden was running for President, he promised that if given the opportunity, he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring at the end of the current term of the court, and on Friday, the President announced he would nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whose career has taken her to many corners of the legal profession as a lawyer and as a judge.

Joining Tom to talk about this pick, and Judge Brown’s prospects in an evenly divided Senate, is Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a former Assistant US Attorney, and the author of three excellent books: one on the constitution, one on voting, and her latest offering: How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

