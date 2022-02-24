Ukraine's crisis: analysis from Sen. Ben Cardin, Hopkins' Charles Gati

Today on Midday, reactions to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of by President Joe Biden's remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon on US and NATO responses to the invasion, Tom is joined by Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland's Democratic senior senator, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Finance Committees and chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission (for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Senator Cardin joins us on Zoom.

Tom speaks next with Dr. Charles Gati, Senior Research Professor of European and Eurasian Studies at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Dr. Gati was a former senior advisor with the Policy Planning Staff of the US Department of State and a former professor at Union College and Columbia University. He has written and spoken extensively on the former Soviet Union, Russia and Eastern European political affairs.

Dr.Charles Gati joins us on Zoom from Washington, D.C..