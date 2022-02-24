© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Ukraine's crisis: analysis from Sen. Ben Cardin, Hopkins' Charles Gati

Published February 24, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
A Ukrainian woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave the capital city, Kyiv, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa, as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Today on Midday, reactions to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of by President Joe Biden's remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon on US and NATO responses to the invasion, Tom is joined by Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland's Democratic senior senator, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Finance Committees and chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission (for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Senator Cardin joins us on Zoom.

Tom speaks next with Dr. Charles Gati, Senior Research Professor of European and Eurasian Studies at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Dr. Gati was a former senior advisor with the Policy Planning Staff of the US Department of State and a former professor at Union College and Columbia University. He has written and spoken extensively on the former Soviet Union, Russia and Eastern European political affairs.

Dr.Charles Gati joins us on Zoom from Washington, D.C..

Ben Cardin is Maryland's senior senator; Dr. Charles Gati is senior research professor at Johns Hopkins' SAIS. (courtesy photos)

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
