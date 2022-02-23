NewsWrap: Ukraine Update from NPR's Frank Langfitt in Odessa

On today's Midday NewsWrap, an update on the situation in Ukraine.

Tensions in Ukraine continue to rise. Yesterday, the upper house of the Russian Parliament allowed President Vladimir Putin to take military action outside of Russia, and in defiance of international law, the Kremlin recognized the independence of two statelets in Ukraine, and sent troops there.

Frank Langfitt, NPR's London correspondent, joins us live from Odessa, a Black Sea port city in southern Ukraine (photo courtesy NPR)

President Biden announced what he described as a “first tranche” of sanctions against two Russian banks and three wealthy Russian families in response to what the President described as “the beginning of an invasion” of Ukraine.

Joining Tom on our digital line from Odessa, Ukraine is NPR London Correspondent Frank Langfitt…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.