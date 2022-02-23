© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

NewsWrap: Ukraine Update from NPR's Frank Langfitt in Odessa

Published February 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
UkraineServiceman_Donetsk_01.31.22_AP Photo_Vadim Ghirda.png
A Ukrainian serviceman adjusts the strap of his weapon in a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, on Jan. 31, 2022. Russia's self-described "peacekeeping" forces crossed the border into the region this week. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

On today's Midday NewsWrap, an update on the situation in Ukraine.

Tensions in Ukraine continue to rise. Yesterday, the upper house of the Russian Parliament allowed President Vladimir Putin to take military action outside of Russia, and in defiance of international law, the Kremlin recognized the independence of two statelets in Ukraine, and sent troops there.

langfitt-author-shot-b-w_nprweb.jpeg
Frank Langfitt, NPR's London correspondent, joins us live from Odessa, a Black Sea port city in southern Ukraine (photo courtesy NPR)

President Biden announced what he described as a “first tranche” of sanctions against two Russian banks and three wealthy Russian families in response to what the President described as “the beginning of an invasion” of Ukraine.

Joining Tom on our digital line from Odessa, Ukraine is NPR London Correspondent Frank Langfitt…

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
