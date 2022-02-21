© 2021 WYPR
Salvage Arc: Evan Woodard's hunt for urban treasures, lost relics

Published February 21, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST
EvanWoodard_2021-09-24_TSUCALAS_3457.jpg
Evan Woodard is a Baltimore-based relic hunter and self-described historian who is the founder of Salvage Arc. His discoveries include everything from 18th century pottery to 19th century out-houses. (Photo by Justin Tsucalas)

Happy President’s Day! Today on Midday, conversations with three groundbreaking chroniclers of African American history who are telling important stories in unique ways.

A little later in the program, I’ll speak with Tara Roberts, a National Geographic Explorer who hosts a podcast devoted to the search for lost slave ships. I’ll also speak with Imani Black, a marine biologist and oyster farmer who is bringing people of color into the world of Aquaculture.

But we begin today with Evan Woodard. He’s a professional photographer, self-described historian, privy digger, and relic hunter based here in Baltimore who is the founder of a company called Salvage Arc. His discoveries include everything from 18th century pottery to 19th century out houses. Check out images of some of them on his Instagram site, @SalvageArc

Evan Woodard joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

