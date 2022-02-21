Salvage Arc: Evan Woodard's hunt for urban treasures, lost relics
Happy President’s Day! Today on Midday, conversations with three groundbreaking chroniclers of African American history who are telling important stories in unique ways.
A little later in the program, I’ll speak with Tara Roberts, a National Geographic Explorer who hosts a podcast devoted to the search for lost slave ships. I’ll also speak with Imani Black, a marine biologist and oyster farmer who is bringing people of color into the world of Aquaculture.
But we begin today with Evan Woodard. He’s a professional photographer, self-described historian, privy digger, and relic hunter based here in Baltimore who is the founder of a company called Salvage Arc. His discoveries include everything from 18th century pottery to 19th century out houses. Check out images of some of them on his Instagram site, @SalvageArc
Evan Woodard joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.
