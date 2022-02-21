© 2021 WYPR
Midday

"Into the Depths": Tara Roberts on the search for sunken slave ships

Published February 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST
Storyteller and National Geographic Explorer, Tara Roberts is photographed with Diving With A Purpose board member Kamau Sadiki in Key West, Florida, November 6th, 2021. (Photo by Wayne Lawrence/National Geographic)

Joining Tom now is another gifted storyteller. Tara Roberts is a National Geographic Explorer and the host of Into the Depths, a podcast that launched last month. It follows a group of Black scuba divers called Diving With a Purpose as they search for the wreckage of ships that were used to bring enslaved Africans to the Americas. Tara's account of the expedition was a recent cover story in National Geographic Magazine.

/
Tara Roberts is a journalist, explorer, and host of the new National Geographic podcast, "Into the Depths." (courtesy photo)

`Tara Roberts joins us on Zoom from Durban South Africa.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

