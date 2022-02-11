© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"Free Love": writer Tessa Hadley's novel of a woman's self-discovery

Published February 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Tessa Hadley Author Photo_PC Mark Vessey.JPG
Tessa Hadley is an award-winning British novelist whose short stories and literary essays have appeared regularly in The New Yorker since 2002 . She lives in Cardiff, Wales. (photo for Harper Collins © Mark Vessey)

It's Midday on Books today. and Tom's first guest is Tessa Hadley, an award-winning British writer whose short stories are familiar to many readers of The New Yorker, where she’s been a contributing writer for 20 years.

She is the author of eight novels, the latest of which is an explosive exploration of loyalty and betrayal, love and passion, and individual and cultural transformation. It’s called Free Love

FreeLove hc c.jpg
"Free Love" is Tessa Hadley's eighth novel. Harper Collins Publishers.

Tessa Hadley joins us on Zoom from her home in Cardiff, Wales.
(This conversation was recorded earlier this week, so we're not able to take any calls.)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon

