"Free Love": writer Tessa Hadley's novel of a woman's self-discovery

It's Midday on Books today. and Tom's first guest is Tessa Hadley, an award-winning British writer whose short stories are familiar to many readers of The New Yorker, where she’s been a contributing writer for 20 years.

She is the author of eight novels, the latest of which is an explosive exploration of loyalty and betrayal, love and passion, and individual and cultural transformation. It’s called Free Love.

"Free Love" is Tessa Hadley's eighth novel. Harper Collins Publishers.

Tessa Hadley joins us on Zoom from her home in Cardiff, Wales.

(This conversation was recorded earlier this week, so we're not able to take any calls.)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon

