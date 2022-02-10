© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

The "Gentle Parenting" movement; Protecting our kids' mental health

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Kristen MacNeil_ChrissaCheah combo.png
Kristen MacNeil (left, with her son Danny) is a board-certified behavior analyst and founder of the Gentle Parenting Institute; Dr. Charissa Cheah is a developmental psychologist at UMBC who directs its Culture, Child and Adolescent Development Laboratory (courtesy photos)

Today, it’s Midday on Parenting.

We begin with a conversation about a movement known as “Gentle Parenting.” It advocates an approach to raising children that is based on understanding, empathy and respect, and which shuns traditional notions of parental discipline and autocratic control over children's behavior.

A series of Tik Tok videos by a former TV news reporter, Kayla Sullivan, has gone viral. More than 34 million viewers have seen Kayla’s mock news reports chronicling her toddler’s tantrums. Here’s a sample.

Joining Tom now is Kristen MacNeil. She’s a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst with a background in School Psychology, and the founder of the Gentle Parenting Institute...

Kristen MacNeil joins us on Zoom from upstate New York.

Then, Tom is joined by Dr. Charissa Cheah. She’s a developmental psychologist, a professor of psychology and an affiliate faculty member in the Asian Studies Department at the University of Maryland Baltimore County.
Dr. Cheah is also the director of UMBC's Culture, Child, and Adolescent Development Laboratory.

Dr. Charissa Cheah joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

We welcome listener comments and questions.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

