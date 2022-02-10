Rousuck's Review: "Behold, A Negress" at Everyman Theatre

Time now for another visit with our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of important local stage productions. Today, she tells us about Everyman Theatre's world premiere of Behold, A Negress, Jacqueline E. Lawton's historical drama about the intimate relationship between a White artist in late-18th century Paris and her muse, a formerly enslaved Black woman.

Jessica Natalie Smith (left) and Hannah Kelly in "Behold, A Negress" at Everyman Theatre. (Photo © Teresa Castracane)

The play, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo and starring Everyman resident company actor Hannah Kelly as the artist, Marie, and Jessica Natalie Smith as the muse, Madeleine, explores the intersection of race, art and feminism during times of social unrest and political upheaval.

Behold, A Negress continues at Everyman Theatre through February 27.

