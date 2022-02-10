© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Behold, A Negress" at Everyman Theatre

Published February 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
068_Behold A Negress.jpeg
Hannah Kelly (left) and Jessica Natalie Smith (right) in "Behold, A Negress" at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre (photo © Tersesa Castracane)

Time now for another visit with our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of important local stage productions. Today, she tells us about Everyman Theatre's world premiere of Behold, A Negress, Jacqueline E. Lawton's historical drama about the intimate relationship between a White artist in late-18th century Paris and her muse, a formerly enslaved Black woman.

123_Behold A Negress.jpeg
Jessica Natalie Smith (left) and Hannah Kelly in "Behold, A Negress" at Everyman Theatre. (Photo © Teresa Castracane)

The play, directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo and starring Everyman resident company actor Hannah Kelly as the artist, Marie, and Jessica Natalie Smith as the muse, Madeleine, explores the intersection of race, art and feminism during times of social unrest and political upheaval.

Behold, A Negress continues at Everyman Theatre through February 27.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsJ. Wynn RousuckEveryman TheatreTheater
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak