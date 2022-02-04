© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Movies: Hollywood's pandemic blues linger; plus, some hot new films

Published February 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
movie theater-crop_wikimedia.creativecommons.png
BOX OFFICE BLUES: More than half of U.S. consumers say they are still uncomfortable going to movie theaters amid an uptick in COVID cases, according to a new survey by Morning Consult. (Wikimedia/Creative Commons)

It's Midday At the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, and Tom is joined again by two of our favorite movie buffs: Ann Hornaday, the film critic for The Washington Post and author of the best-selling movie-goers guide, Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and the historic Parkway Theatre.

They'll discuss the continuing impact COVID-19 is having on Hollywood production and brick-and-mortar movie box office revenues. A new survey shows that more than half the American public is not yet comfortable returning to live screenings.

They'll also talk about the best of last month's 2022 Sundance Film Festival, including the documentary We Need to Talk About Cosby (streaming on Showtime) and the critically acclaimed feature Jockey, now at the Charles Theater and regional cinemas. Plus, they'll spotlight the powerful new documentary Who We Are: The Chronicle of Racism in America (in local theaters).

Seen any great films recently? Let us know!

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

