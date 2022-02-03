© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: Brandon Scott on Vacants, Crime and COVID

Published February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 422 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (photo courtesy Office of the Mayor)

It’s Midday with the Mayor.  Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom Hall for the first half of our show.

It’s a sad week for our city. Yesterday, the three firefighters who were killed while fighting a fire in a vacant house that collapsed were honored at a memorial service and laid to rest at Dulaney Memorial Gardens in Timonium. Mayor Scott, Governor Larry Hogan and others spoke at the service.

January was one of the most violent months in city history. Thirty-six people were victims of homicide. Last weekend alone, 20 people reported robberies in Baltimore. Police have made nearly 60 arrests and served more than 50 warrants for crimes committed previously, but in Baltimore and around the country, violence reduction strategies that are focused on long-term solutions are frustrating the Mayor, and people hoping for more immediate progress.

Tom discusses these and other issues today with Mayor Brandon Scott, who joins us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

We welcome your questions and comments.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

